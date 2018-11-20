5 to start your day

Men wearing clothing with the Hells Angels insignia crossed police line in Hammond on Sunday.

Body found in Maple Ridge ID’ed as Hells Angel, Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag gone from Langley classroom and more

1. Maple Ridge homicide victim identified as full-patch member of Hells Angels

He was identified as Chad John Wilson, a former member of the Haney Chapter of the Hells Angels and who joined the biker club’s newest one, the Hardside Chapter, in a Facebook post and in other media reports. See more >

2. Surrey council approves free two-hour parking at city hall, around hospital

While free two-hour parking at city hall and on streets around Surrey Memorial Hospital was already in effect last week, Surrey’s new city council voted to officially approve the decision on Monday (Nov. 19). See more >

3. 11 years sought for Burnaby man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Jack Armstrong killed Victoria Norma Heppner on March 29, 2016 with what he said was a single blow to the back of her head with a stiletto hammer while she was sitting on his bed. She was 28 years old. See more >

4. Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag gone from Langley classroom

Since it went up on Saturday, the Change.org petition “Take off the Sun Rise Flag in an Educational Environment” launched by Walnut Grove Secondary School Grade 9 student B.J. Moon has collected 9,700 names. See more >

5. Fraser Valley Eagle Festival in photos

Incredible weather made for spectacular eagle viewing for locals and tourists from as far away as Florida and California enjoying the abundance of raptors feasting on the spawning salmon. See more >

Eagles show off at the Fraser Valley Eagle Festival. (Bob Friesen)

B.C. couple converts ambulance into a traveling home

OUTLOOK: Downtown Maple Ridge towers on tap

Changing Maple Ridge’s skyline.

Draft pot store policy favours government run

Maple Ridge council reviews Tuesday

UPDATE: Maple Ridge homicide victim identified as full-patch member of Hells Angels

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

OPINION: Full-time

New Pitt Meadows mayor wants to hire two full-time firefighters.

11 years sought for Burnaby man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Manslaughter sentencing hearing starts Monday in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack for Ryan Armstrong

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

