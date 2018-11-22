5 to start your day

New parole documents on gangster Jarrod Bacon, details on legislature scandal’s main figure, and more

1. Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in gang environment,’ parole board says

The national parole board says Bacon still has ties to inmates known to be linked to the Hells Angels, new documents reveal. The Red Scorpions gang leader is serving time for conspiracy to traffic cocaine in Abbotsford. See more >

2. Heavy snow, hazardous conditions on Coquihalla

A winter storm warning continued early Friday for Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate south of the Coquihalla Summit. See more >

3. Who is Alan Mullen? New face in developing B.C. legislature scandal

At the centre of a tumultuous week at the legislature is a name that won’t be familiar to many casual observers of provincial and Fraser Valley politics: Alan Mullen. See more >

4. ‘Rising sun’ flag flap in Langley high school sparks counter-petition

There aren’t many signatures so far, but a counter-petition has been created in response to an effort that successfully removed a flag associated with Imperial Japan and the Second World War removed from a Langley classroom. See more >

Some Walnut Grove students have mounted an online campaign against allowing a Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag in their classroom.

5. Surrey CEO is only woman in the world to complete every Ironman

Elizabeth Model is a 92-race Ironman veteran, and she’ll aim for her 100th next year See more >

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

Just Posted

OUTLOOK: Looking again at Golden Ears Business Park

New Pitt Meadows mayor wants to revisit plans for final phases

Maple Ridge’s Haney Bypass designs complete

Still only one lane turning eastbound from Lougheed Highway

Family portraits for those in need in Maple Ridge

Help Portrait takes place Dec. 1

Chair and vice-chair elected at inaugural school board meeting in Maple Ridge

Trustees Korleen Carreras and Elaine Yamamoto will be taking on the new roles

Public meeting set to discuss more career firefighters

Critics say Pitt Meadows taxpayers can’t afford more

Drew Scott gives shout out to Maple Ridge schools at WE Day

Property Brothers star is a Thomas Haney secondary alumnus

Opposition targets licence restriction on B.C. ride hailing

Green MLA Adam Olsen says ordinary licence should be enough

Deadline extended to submit pro rep ballots to Dec. 7 over postal strike

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Stores usher in Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

They’re offering new ways for shoppers to get deals online and in the store easier and faster in the age of instant gratification.

Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

President Donald Trump was sure to congratulate himself, telling the officers that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

Park Board staff plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the next steps to deal with the otter and protect the garden’s remaining koi.

