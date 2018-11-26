5 to start your day

A river otter has been snacking on koi fish in Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. (vangarden/Twitter)

River otter snacks on expensive koi at Vancouver Chinese garden, heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast and more

1. Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter ended up in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has since spent its time munching on expensive koi fish. See more >

2. Motorist who saved badly injured 18-year-old Hope man found after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family pleaded for public help in finding Justin Wynker, who helped their son after a horrific accident Nov. 5. See more >

3. Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

In warning issued Monday morning, Environment Canada warned of 80 kilometre per hour winds and heavy rain. See more >

4. Province launches Vancouver’s first urgent primary care centre

The centre will provide “flexible and easily accessible option for primary care” to 35,000 nearby residents who do not have a primary care doctors, Health Minister Adrian Dix said. See more >

5. Rosie will help make life a bit easier for Maple Ridge student

Rosie is a faithful, even-keeled black lab who’s just completed two years of training as an autism support dog, and is now ready to be at 11-year-old Kailer’s side most hours of the day. See more >

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden
Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Santa Claus Parade needs helpers

Saturday event needs volunteers

OUTLOOK: Golden Eagle business park plan ‘not slippery slope situation’

Proposed development on former Pelton property.

Rosie will help make life a bit easier for Maple Ridge student

Autism support dog ready to help

Tea floods the world in magical Christmas comedy

O Christmas Tea is coming to The ACT in Maple Ridge Dec. 6

Good Reads: Help for the holidays at library

Something for all to make the season more fun and relaxing.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Newborn baby abandoned in B.C.; woman arrested

Infant was in critical condition in hospital, 21-year-old Mission woman arrested and released

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Local hops to be sourced by Molson for Chilliwack brewery

Fraser Valley hop farms in the spotlight as Molson Coors plans new Chilliwack brewery

UPDATED: Vancouver homicide victim identified as 87-year-old woman

A relative found Elizabeth Poulin in her apartment near Kingway Avenue and Kerr Street

Man acquitted in 2010 shooting death of Langley mom Mandy Johnson

Jason Himpfen went on trial for killing of Johnson, 22, in Abbotsford

Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Park board staff tried to remove the remaining koi on the weekend, but were only able to save one

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

Finance Minister Carole James credits higher income tax revenue

