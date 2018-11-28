Kimberlee and Clark Moran of Abbotsford, shown here with son Ayo, are still awaiting the approval of Ayo’s citizenship facilitation visa before they can bring him to Canada.

5 to start your day

Mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son, dump truck runs over man in Maple Ridge and more

1. Mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Kimberlee Moran, who has multiple sclerosis, has been in the West African nation since August while she and her husband Clark – co-lead pastors at Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly – have been awaiting the final step in their adoption process. See more >

2. Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

It was a drenching start to the week on B.C.’s south coast as everywhere from Vancouver to Victoria got pummelled with wet, stormy weather. See more >

3. Two BC Ferries sailings cancelled between Victoria and Lower Mainland

Ferry passengers planning to travel to or from Vancouver and Victoria are out of luck this morning as the Spirit of British Columbia has cancelled two of its sailings. See more >

4. Dump truck runs over man in Maple Ridge

A dump truck reportedly ran over a man in east Maple Ridge just around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when it was already dark and raining. See more >

5. Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Most Canadians can expect their mobile phones, televisions and radios to sound off today as the Alert Ready system undergoes a second round of testing. See more >

Vacancies remain low as rents rise in B.C.: CMHC

B.C. has second lowest provincial vacancy rate in Canada

