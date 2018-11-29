5 to start your day

BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, Police cars rammed in South Surrey and more

1. BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears

The man accused by RCMP Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s widow of calling her husband “redundant” denied doing so, in testimony at a coroner’s inquest Wednesday.

Lemaitre committed suicide on July 29, 2013, after the fallout from the death of Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport in 2007 set the already-depressed officer on a downward spiral. See more >

2. Police cars rammed in South Surrey, one arrested

A police investigation in South Surrey Wednesday afternoon caused a half-hour “hold and secure” of nearby Earl Marriott Secondary.

RCMP blocked off a section of Lee Street from North Bluff Road south, and appeared to be focusing attention on a white sedan. See more >

3. B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

Const. Derek Gallamore was shocked when his department in Delta, B.C., busted a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC. See more >

4. Police recovering body from water near Tsawwassen First Nation

Delta police are working to recover a body discovered in the water by the Tsawwassen First Nation.

According to a DPD release, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, police received a call about a body off the shores of Tsawwassen First Nation. Officers located a body in the tidal areas on Tsawwassen First Nation land. See more >

5. Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

A tranquil garden in Vancouver where a crafty otter has devoured about 10 expensive koi is set to reopen this morning.

Dr. Sun-Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden closed last Friday after the river otter moved into a pond and began feasting on the carp. See more >

