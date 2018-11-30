There is one property in a rural area of Chilliwack that has long proved to be a curiosity, a bit of a mystery, a “neighbourhood wonder” as one former neighbour put it.

5 to start your day

Police probe a sexual assault in Vancouver, BC Hydro reports mega-holiday displays causing uptick in power usage and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Teen yanked into bushes, sexually assaulted in East Vancouver

The 14-year-old girl told police she got off a bus on Kingsway and walked north along Miller Street at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when a stranger grabbed her and pulled into the bushes in Brewers Park just off Commercial Street. See more >

2. Inquest jury makes 5 recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

The jury, which looked into the death of former Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre, said mental health assessments along with mandatory physicals every three years was one recommendation. See more >

3. Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

An otter that dined on prized fish at a classical Chinese garden in Vancouver seems to have dashed as the facility takes steps to ensure the unwelcome critter doesn’t come back. See more >

4. High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural Chilliwack compound

Mystery behind an 11-acre Chilliwack property has been revealed, as the apparently French-style mansion was built by a Chinese gambling VIP allegedly connected to the RCMP’s probe of money laundering. See more >

5. ‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Are you a holiday fanatic? You may be part of the reason BC Hydro has seen a 15 per cent increase in its electricity usage since 2012. See more >

TransLink helps with Maple Ridge roads

Another $391K yearly

Air ambulance comes for Maple Ridge accident victim

Collision on Lougheed Highway at Tamarack Lane

Christmas poetry reading and book sale at the ACT

A special night of Christmas poetry readings by the Holy Wow Poets

Pitt Meadows to talk firefighters

Meeting is Monday at city hall, 7-9 p.m.

Alouette Home Start legacy lives on with endowment grant for Maple Ridge Community Foundation

$80,000 endowment grant for youth at risk of homelessness

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in 3rd quarter

Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter compared with 2.9 per cent in the second quarter

Feds to introduce co-developed legislation on Indigenous child services in 2019

Indigenous children are more than 50 per cent of the children in foster care in private homes in Canada

Surrey foursome charged after 5,000 pieces of stolen mail seized in Calgary

Four people facing 87 fraud, theft charges after huge mail bust in Calgary

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

Replacement bridge unlikely for George Massey Tunnel, report says

A report to Richmond council indicated the 10-lane bridge plan is no more

‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Lights, inflatables and other electronic displays have increased B.C.’s power load by 15% since 2012

Mouldy marijuana recalled in B.C., Ontario

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of product

