5 to start your day

There is one property in a rural area of Chilliwack that has long proved to be a curiosity, a bit of a mystery, a “neighbourhood wonder” as one former neighbour put it.

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Teen yanked into bushes, sexually assaulted in East Vancouver

The 14-year-old girl told police she got off a bus on Kingsway and walked north along Miller Street at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when a stranger grabbed her and pulled into the bushes in Brewers Park just off Commercial Street. See more >

2. Inquest jury makes 5 recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

The jury, which looked into the death of former Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre, said mental health assessments along with mandatory physicals every three years was one recommendation. See more >

JUST IN: Coroners Inquest jury has come out with 5 recommendation, directed to the RCMP. Includes: mental health assessments to be in conjunction with 3-year mandatory physicals, mental health education and classes for RCMP members, their families. More to come @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/PGGhfiMIZW — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) November 30, 2018

3. Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

An otter that dined on prized fish at a classical Chinese garden in Vancouver seems to have dashed as the facility takes steps to ensure the unwelcome critter doesn’t come back. See more >

4. High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural Chilliwack compound

Mystery behind an 11-acre Chilliwack property has been revealed, as the apparently French-style mansion was built by a Chinese gambling VIP allegedly connected to the RCMP’s probe of money laundering. See more >

5. ‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Are you a holiday fanatic? You may be part of the reason BC Hydro has seen a 15 per cent increase in its electricity usage since 2012. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.