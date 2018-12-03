The deadline to vote in B.C’s electoral reform referendum in Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum, B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals and more

1. How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

It’s Monday morning. You only have five days to submit your vote on how B.C.’s elections should work. Whether you like the status quo or you want reform, here’s what to do. See more >

2. B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals

Six months after it became official, Olympic weightlifter Christine Girard is finally set to receive her proper medals.

The longtime Semiahmoo Peninsula resident and member of Langley-based Kilophile Weightlifting Club – who originally from Quebec – is in Ottawa this morning to officially receive gold and bronze Olympic medals. See more >

3. Family of Surrey woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

The person who died in three-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky Sunday has been identified as a 24-year-old B.C. woman.

Bekah Mann was the “life of the party” and a “bright shining light” in the lives of everyone she touched, her family told Black Press Media. See more >

4. Surrey Santa Parade of Lights rolls through Cloverdale

Thousands lined the streets of downtown Cloverdale on Sunday evening for the 13th-annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights.

With more than 100 entries, and stretching for more than one kilometre, this year’s parade was the biggest yet. See more >

5. One dead after collision in Surrey

Emergency crews responded to the fatal crash at approximately 12:45 a.m. near the 128 Street and 80 Avenue intersection. A Honda mini-van received extensive front end damage and a Buick sedan sustained damage to its driver’s side. See more >

