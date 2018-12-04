5 to start your day

Surrey girls were told certain clothes ‘sometimes distract the boys,’ B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping and more

Mother Jackie Welch said this is the outfit worn by her daughter on the day school officials made her wear a jersey over her clothes at South Meridian Elementary. (Contributed photo)

1. Girls were told certain clothes ‘sometimes distract the boys’: 11-year-old

From Madison Welch’s perspective, the message to Grade 6 and 7 girls at South Meridian Elementary last week was clear: shorter shorts, crop tops and spaghetti straps “sometimes distract the boys.”

But the 11-year-old says it was a surprise and "really embarrassing" when she and a friend were singled out soon after its delivery and made to cover up with school jerseys – Madison, for wearing a top her grandmother had bought her, that left her shoulders exposed; her friend, for "wearing a T-shirt just to her pant line."

2. Abbotsford News challenges publication ban on name of school stabbing victim

The media should be able to identify the girl killed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary two years ago, The News has argued in an application sent to the BC Review Board.

The application, which was sent last week, has been welcomed by a representative for the girl's family, who have said through a spokesperson that they feel the ban limits their ability to share their daughter's story.

A publication ban prohibits the publication of the name – or picture – of the girl killed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary in November 2016. (Black Press Media files)

3. B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Staff at North Vancouver high school has locked the bathrooms after catching students vaping in them.

In a bulletin sent to parents at Seycove Secondary last week, officials said all bathrooms would be locked until further notice, while changing rooms will only be unlocked before and after gym class, and teachers will monitor how many students are out of class.

4. Family of Surrey woman killed in Hwy. 99 crash wants to fulfil her dying wish

The person who died in three-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky Sunday has been identified as a 24-year-old Surrey woman.

Bekah Mann was the "life of the party" and a "bright shining light" in the lives of everyone she touched, her family told Black Press Media.

Bekah Mann was one of six people who died in a crash on B.C.'s highways this weekend. Her family wants to make sure she gets her last, final wish.@BlackPressMedia https://t.co/F8tnqYiTs1 — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) December 3, 2018

5. Langley girl makes a selfless wish

A Langley girl has one special holiday wish this season – to help bring smiles and toys to sick kids.

Eight-year-old Aubrielle Bibeau is selling her drawings to raise money to buy toys for kids at the BC Children's Hospital for the third year in a row.

