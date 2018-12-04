Mother Jackie Welch said this is the outfit worn by her daughter on the day school officials made her wear a jersey over her clothes at South Meridian Elementary. (Contributed photo)

5 to start your day

Surrey girls were told certain clothes ‘sometimes distract the boys,’ B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping and more

1. Girls were told certain clothes ‘sometimes distract the boys’: 11-year-old

From Madison Welch’s perspective, the message to Grade 6 and 7 girls at South Meridian Elementary last week was clear: shorter shorts, crop tops and spaghetti straps “sometimes distract the boys.”

But the 11-year-old says it was a surprise and “really embarrassing” when she and a friend were singled out soon after its delivery and made to cover up with school jerseys – Madison, for wearing a top her grandmother had bought her, that left her shoulders exposed; her friend, for “wearing a T-shirt just to her pant line.” See more >

2. Abbotsford News challenges publication ban on name of school stabbing victim

The media should be able to identify the girl killed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary two years ago, The News has argued in an application sent to the BC Review Board.

The application, which was sent last week, has been welcomed by a representative for the girl’s family, who have said through a spokesperson that they feel the ban limits their ability to share their daughter’s story. See more >

A publication ban prohibits the publication of the name – or picture – of the girl killed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary in November 2016. (Black Press Media files)

3. B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Staff at North Vancouver high school has locked the bathrooms after catching students vaping in them.

In a bulletin sent to parents at Seycove Secondary last week, officials said all bathrooms would be locked until further notice, while changing rooms will only be unlocked before and after gym class, and teachers will monitor how many students are out of class. See more >

4. Family of Surrey woman killed in Hwy. 99 crash wants to fulfil her dying wish

The person who died in three-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky Sunday has been identified as a 24-year-old Surrey woman.

Bekah Mann was the “life of the party” and a “bright shining light” in the lives of everyone she touched, her family told Black Press Media. See more >

5. Langley girl makes a selfless wish

A Langley girl has one special holiday wish this season – to help bring smiles and toys to sick kids.

Eight-year-old Aubrielle Bibeau is selling her drawings to raise money to buy toys for kids at the BC Children’s Hospital for the third year in a row. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Good sleep routines key to getting kids snoozing: UBC
Next story
Compass wristbands pop up on Craigslist after TransLink sells out in hours

Just Posted

LETTER: ‘Something other than shopping’

What about the biggest indoor swimming pool?

Christmas Haven celebrates 20 years

Held on Dec. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at The ACT in Maple Ridge.

OUTLOOK: Maple Ridge wants to be ready for when the big B-Line begins

Study will try to match land use with transportation

Maple Ridge buses running on Sunday schedule on Xmas Day

And no West Coast Express on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day

LETTER: ‘It’s about saving lives in Pitt Meadows, right?’

‘It’s time that the protectionist firefighters embrace the paramedics.’

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Father testifies at B.C. trial for ex-wife accused in 8-year-old daughter’s death

Teagan Batstone, 8, found dead in 2014

Gluts, price differential: 6 things to know about Canada’s oil-price gap

Alberta says about 190,000 barrels of raw crude oil and bitumen are being produced each day that can’t be shipped out

Off-road vehicles caught in sensitive B.C. wildlife habitats to net $575 fine

Areas include all BC Parks and southern mountain caribou habitats

Canada exports fresh Christmas trees, imports fakes

Canadians imported $61 million worth of fake Christmas trees, despite having 1,872 Christmas tree farms throughout the country

Compass wristbands pop up on Craigslist after TransLink sells out in hours

The passes are going for as much as $80 online

‘Wally Buono Day’ proclaimed in City of Vancouver

Recently retired BC Lions coach/general manager honoured for CFL career

Most Read