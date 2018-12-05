5 to start your day

Surrey man charged after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment, Sales drop 41% in Fraser Valley real estate in November and more

1. Surrey man charged after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Nicholas Dwayne Wallace was arrested last Monday in connection to the death of Elizabeth Poulin and was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday morning. See more >

2. Chilliwack man sentenced to seven years for sexually touching underage girls released after 10.5 months

The mother of a young victim of sexual touching is outraged the perpetrator is out of prison just 10-and-a-half months after receiving a seven-year jail sentence.

The Progress has learned that at approximately 1 p.m. on Dec. 4, Corey Bryan James Neyrinck was released from jail with a plan to live in a halfway house in Surrey. See more >

3. Sales drop 41% in Fraser Valley real estate in November

Home sales continued to slide in the Lower Mainland in November, according to reports published by real estate boards Tuesday.

Sales dropped 41 per cent in the Fraser Valley, compared to the same month in 2017. They decreased 11 per cent from October to November. See more >

4. Surrey ridings have B.C.-worst ballot return rate in referendum on electoral reform

Residents in two Surrey ridings have been slow to vote in B.C.’s current referendum on electoral reform – slowest in the province, in fact.

With mail-in ballots due Friday (Dec. 4), voters in Surrey-Guildford and Surrey-Whalley have returned the fewest ballots, based on a percentage of those registered, as of Tuesday morning. See more >

5. Lower Mainland boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

A father in Pitt Meadows says the last thing his family expected to find inside a second-hand board game was a syringe and toxic glue.

Mitch Selman says his six-year-old son Angus and two friends opened the game of Mouse Trap after his wife, Paula McMurray, brought it home from a local Value Village thrift shop on Sunday. See more >

