5 to start your day

Father of three, 28-year-old Nathan Appleton of Chilliwack was killed in a workplace accident that occurred on Nov. 29. (GoFundeMe)

Young Chilliwack father of three killed in workplace accident, mall security guard saves South Surrey woman’s life and more

1. Young Chilliwack father of three killed in workplace accident

A tragic workplace accident last week has left three young Chilliwack children without their father less than a month before Christmas. See more >

2. Mall security guard saves South Surrey woman’s life

Cameron Hubley – in the presence of Pamela Morgan, 82 – received the BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) Vital Link Award last week. The award was created to honour the “skilful actions” of one or more bystanders at a cardiac arrest emergency. See more >

3. Wire theft moves underground in Langley City

Kyle Simpson, manager of engineering operations in Langley City, said the municipality has noticed several instances where thieves have dug holes to get at underground lines in areas where there are no overhead wires to steal. See more >

4. Surrey council denies request to allow digital billboards on moving vehicles

After evaluating the request, staff recommended council not support the proposal, saying it would be “distracting and could potentially pose a hazard to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.” See more >

5. B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

The NDP government revealed a slew of transportation, building and jobs measures on Wednesday as part of its wide-scale effort to reduce greenhouse gases by 60 per cent by 2040.

Dubbed CleanBC, the plan lays out how the province will transition from fossil fuels to a “low-carbon economy,” though the public will have to wait on how much it will cost. See more >

'Feed a fed horse': PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language

Just Posted

Thinking green this holiday season

Ridge recycling depot closed for three days.

News Views: Selflessness

Daytime responses in recent years are low among those who are paid-on-call in Pitt Meadows.

Sultans of String bring world music and Christmas together at the ACT in Maple Ridge

The Christmas Caravan World Music Tour takes place Dec. 7.

Maple Ridge getting into gear for 2020 Summer Games

New sports facilities will help

Transplant recipients say thanks with popcorn at Ridge Meadows Hospital

B.C. Transplant Society representatives visited the ER, OR and ICU

VIDEO: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

Horgan aims to cut fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boost green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050

OPEC looks to cut oil production to support falling price

The price of both benchmark U.S. crude and the standard for internationally traded oil fell 22 per cent in November.

Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ tops Golden Globes nominations

“Vice” topped all contenders Thursday, in nominations announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, including best picture, comedy and best actor nominations for Christian Bale.

China demands Canada release Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver

Chinese officials are demanding Canada release Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver over the weekend.

Foreign countries will try to twist Canadian opinion online in 2019, feds warn

The federal cybersecurity centre says foreign countries are very likely to try to advance their agendas in 2019 — a general election year — by manipulating Canadian opinion through malicious online activity.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ back in Cloverdale for one of the show’s final shoots

Stars were filming scenes around ‘Cerberus Books’ for the Netflix series

Liberals drop contentious anti-abortion test for summer jobs funding

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the change — made after informal consultations over the past few months — should clear up concerns

First ministers meeting shaping up to be most acrimonious in years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bracing for a barrage of criticism from premiers upset about the federal approach to pipelines, carbon taxation, environmental assessments, and more

