Staff with the South Asian Community Resource Office, which lost federal funding earlier this year, spoke Wednesday night during an anti-gang rally at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

5 to start your day

Special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, groups speak up on gang violence in Abbotsford, Surrey and more

Here is what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Flurries and slight risk of freezing rain for Lower Mainland

The late bit of warmer fall weather is gone, with freezing rain possible this weekend, according to Environment Canada. See more >

2. Man ‘scared straight’ as teenager gets $175,000 in damage award from B.C. court

A man who was required to visit the notorious, now-closed, Oakalla prison as part of a “scared straight” program has been awarded $175,000 in damages for a sexual assault that happened during the tour. See more >

3. ‘Surrey Theme Song’ plays up ‘jokes and stereotypes’ some see in the city

The fast-paced, 92-second hip-hop video plays up the “jokes and stereotypes I have experienced in Surrey,” according to artist Melvin Voon. See more >

4. Rally cry in Abbotsford against gang killings

The rally was hosted at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium by Wake Up Abbotsford and Wake Up Surrey, a pair of citizens’ groups formed in response to the gang issues in the two communities. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

In this week’s episode, KimXO reveals style secrets that may be intuitive to her but not to others. See more >

