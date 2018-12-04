(Unsplash)

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

The majority of British Columbians would like to see calorie counts on restaurant menus, a poll released Tuesday suggests.

Pollsters at B.C.-based Research Co. talked to 800 people and found that 81 per cent believe nutritional information should be mandatory anywhere that serves food.

Currently, B.C.’s Informed Dining program suggests but does not require restaurants to display calorie counts.

Women were 10 percentage points more likely to support calorie counts than men, and the idea was more popular among millennials and those living in Metro Vancouver.

As well, 41 per cent of respondents use an activity tracker. Higher use of the trackers was seen in women, millennials and those living in Metro Vancouver.

“There are already many residents of British Columbia who are keeping track of their physical activity,” said Research Co. president Mario Canseco.

“Having the opportunity to access nutritional information at all restaurants, and not only those currently taking part in the Informed Dining initiative, would certainly be a welcome development.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Compass wristbands pop up on Craigslist after TransLink sells out in hours

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows boy, 6, finds hypodermic needle in board game

Was purchased at Value Village in Coquitlam

Campus-style business park back at Maple Ridge council

Proposal is for 41 acres beneath Golden Ears Bridge

LETTER: ‘Something other than shopping’

What about the biggest indoor swimming pool?

Christmas Haven celebrates 20 years

Held on Dec. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at The ACT in Maple Ridge.

OUTLOOK: Maple Ridge wants to be ready for when the big B-Line begins

Study will try to match land use with transportation

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Sales drop 41% in Fraser Valley real estate in November

Real estate market beginning to slow down in the region

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

Around the BCHL: Victoria’s young guns light the lamp and Wenatchee fans paint the ice

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A world.

BC Ferries adds extra sailings for holiday travel

Later sailings include 10 p.m. and midnight departures on select dates

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Surrey man charged after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was discovered by a relative on the morning of Nov. 24

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Most Read