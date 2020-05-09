Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Army & Navy, billed as “Canada’s original discount department store” will be permanently shutting its doors, citing bankruptcy due to COVID-19 closures.

The company, which sold an array of different products from clothing to camping gear, had been is business for 101 years.

In March, the company was forced to temporarily layoff staff and close all five store locations – Langley, Vancouver, New Westminster, Edmonton, and Calgary.

Samuel “Sam” Cohen opened his first storefront on Hastings Street in Vancouver in 1919.

From there he grew it into Canada’s first discount department store chain with nine stores and a mail order business in Western Canada.

In 1998 Sam’s granddaughter, Jacqui Cohen, took the reins of the company and would be the one to officially make the closure announcement on Saturday, May 9.

“In March, we were forced to shutter all five of our stores and temporarily layoff our staff. We had hoped to re-open but the economic challenges of COVID-19 have proven insurmountable,” Cohen said.

“I am full of gratitude for our staff and their years of service, our suppliers with whom we forged decades-long relationships, and of course our loyal customers who were at the heart of our business,” she continued.

Today, 83 staff from its Vancouver and New Westminster locations have been notified of their permanent termination, according to union representatives.

“I am proud of Army & Navy’s history and our contribution to the Canadian landscape,” Cohen added.

.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Just Posted

Maple Ridge salon challenges other stylists to give to the food bank

Hair stylists Ian McDonnell and Teshia Bohemier donate wages and auction off first day’s appointments

Town hall planned for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business owners

Virtual meeting to answer questions posed by business owners

Regional parks still open, but cautions advised

Visitors to Metro Vancouver parks in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are asked to be diligent

Pitt Meadows outdoor pool closed for the summer

Municipality makes ‘tough’ decision, in part due to distancing concerns, not to open swimming hole

#Mom campaign gives boost to Maple Ridge eateries

Mayor sees social media challenge for Mother’s Day as a win-win

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

RCMP say Griff begs forgiveness for the social distancing ‘faux paw’ while on police duty

Three people injured after three motorcycle crashes in three hours in Abbotsford

Police urge motorcyclists and drivers to take care after trio of collisions on Thursday

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Most Read