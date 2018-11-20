Art Studio Tour. (THE NEWS/files)

Art Studio Tour call for artists

Deadline for applications is Dec. 1

The deadline for artists to apply to be part of the 2019 Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour is quickly approaching.

The Art Studio Tour takes place in the two communities over the Mother’s Day long weekend every year.

In 2018, studio tour artists exhibited at the Maple Ridge Public Library, the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery, and participated in community events such as Earth Day, the Haney Farmer’s Market and Culture Days.

In 2019, the Studio Tour will showcase 40 artists and artist groups working in a wide range of media, from painting, jewellery, pottery, glass, textiles, drawing, to sculpture and furniture design.

During the Tour, artists invite the public into their studios see their work and to learn about their creative process. Artists also exhibit in host businesses and local galleries throughout both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The application period for new artists to apply is only open until Dec. 1.

Forms are available on the Tour website at artstudiotour.ca or by contacting Kerry at mrpmstudiotour@gmail.com.

