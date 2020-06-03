VIDEO: BREAKING: RCMP Emergency Response Team raid known drug house in Chilliwack

Armed officers respond to reports of shots, bring in ERT, K-9 unit and spike belt

RCMP arrest a woman who was allegedly inside the home on June 3, 2020. (Submitted)

Chilliwack RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team conducted a raid on a house on Fairfield Island Wednesday morning.

“Police have 10000-block of Fairfield Drive area blocked off,” they said in a Tweet. “The RCMP ask the public to avoid the 10000-block of Fairfield Drive until further notice. Further details to follow.”

Police have 10000-block of Fairfield Drive area blocked off. The RCMP ask the public to avoid the 10000-block of Fairfield Drive until further notice. Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/9lmCRsqrbd — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) June 3, 2020

The RCMP Tweet said “Fairfield Drive” but neighbours report the location is actually Fairview Drive.

Heavily armed officers moved in on the house early in the morning, shortly after 6 a.m. Neighbours say shots were heard in the area, and that one person was taken to hospital.

Several neighbours have also reported that the house has been known for regular criminal activity for at least the past two years.

There were several arrests throughout the morning, and the last person was removed from the house and arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Prior to that, the Emergency Response Team used a tactical vehicle to shoot a gassy substance into the house. They also employed a small robot device, the K-9 unit, and a spike belt.

The Chilliwack Fire Department and investigators arrived on the scene shortly after the final arrest, and caution tape has been placed around the house.

More details will be reported as they become available.

RCMP train their weapons on a home on Fairview Drive in Chilliwack on June 3, 2020. (Submitted)

A pair of flip flops lie in the middle of Fairview Drive as RCMP surround a house on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The RCMP, including its Emergency Response Team, were on scene at at house on Fairview Drive near Strathcona Road on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The RCMP, including its Emergency Response Team, were on scene at at house on Fairview Drive near Strathcona Road on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)