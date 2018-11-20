Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The 50/50 jackpot at the next Vancouver Canucks home game is going to be a big one.

The Canucks for Kids Fund is guaranteeing it’ll give away a minimum prize of $500,000 at the Nov. 27 game against the L.A. Kings.

The organization is hoping to beat a previous record of raising $1,014,555, set during former Canucks Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s final NHL game on April 5. The team expected to become the largest 50/50 raffle in Canadian sports history.

The funds will help support the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

You don’t even have to be at the game to participate this time. You can buy tickets from anywhere in B.C. online at canucks.com/online5050.

Puck drops at Rogers Arena on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

