TransLink’s Compass wristbands are going for as much as $80 on Craigslist after they were all bought up from the transit agency. (Craigslist)

Compass wristbands pop up on Craigslist after TransLink sells out in hours

The passes are going for as much as $80 online

Resellers are trying to make an easy buck online after TransLink sold out of their new Compass wristbands just hours after the wearable passes were launched.

The transit agency had introduced the wristbands, which work just like Compass Cards, on Monday at 5 a.m. They sold out by 9:15 a.m.

The wristbands were originally sold for a $6 refundable fee, but are popping up on sites such as Craigslist for as much as $80.

TransLink had stocked 1,000 blue adult and 1,000 orange concession wristbands at the Stadium-Chinatown Station and the West Coast Express Office in Waterfront Station, and plans to buy more.

