CounterAttack event Friday in Maple Ridge

Operation Red Nose and Rudy will be on hand along Golden Ears Way.

Rudy, the Operation Red Nose mascot, is ready for another season of the program. (files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP will set up along Golden Ears Way on Friday to warn drivers not to drive impaired after holiday festivities.

The CounterAttack event, in concert with ICBC, Operation Red Nose volunteers and Maple Ridge Towing, is a reminder that road checks will be set up in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows all month.

Impaired driving remains one of the top contributing factors for fatal car crashes in B.C.

“With holiday celebrations underway, we’re asking drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

Operation Red Nose volunteers and mascot Rudy will also be on hand, between 210th and 216 th streets from 3:30-4:30 p.m., to remind drivers of their service.