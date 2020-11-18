The Glow Gardens light display announced they would be moving to the Greater Vancouver Zoo in October. (Black Press Media files)

COVID restrictions cancel Glow Gardens at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Event will return in a smaller drive-through setting on Nov. 26 at original location in Milner

Glow Gardens, which was scheduled to have its opening night on Wednesday, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and moved to a smaller scale drive-in event in Milner.

The holiday light display event had previously been held in greenhouses in Langley and other Fraser Valley communities; a “COVID-friendly” Christmas version was set to happen at The Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2.

The zoo issued a statement explaining that “due to the second wave of the pandemic and new health orders and restrictions for events, The Greater Vancouver Zoo and Glow Gardens have chosen to cancel this years Glow at the Zoo event.”

A drive-through “light journey” will instead be moved back to original home of Glow: Milner Village Garden Centre in Langley at 6690 216th St.

READ MORE: Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo

Work is currently being done to assemble the make-shift version – opening day will be Nov. 26.

Tickets for the new Christmas Glow drive-through must be purchased in advance at https://www.glowgardens.com/langley-christmas

Customers who purchased tickets for Glow at the Zoo have already been issued a 100 per cent refund.

Glow began at Langley’s Darvonda Nursery greenhouses, where founder Lawrence Jansen and his team decided to use the space, partially empty due to the season, to host a public Christmas light show in 2017.

“COVID has presented unprecedented challenges for both personal and professional well-being. We’re passionate about our business, and appreciate that Metro Vancouver has embraced us as part of its annual traditions,” Jansen said. “So we’re adapting to the times and operating differently to keep everyone safe. Most people won’t be traveling for the holidays, so we want to offer some glowing, holiday cheer closer to home.”

** Important update on event change **

Due to the second wave of the pandemic, new health orders, and restrictions, our…

Posted by Glow Langley on Sunday, November 15, 2020

The announcement of Glow at the Zoo was made in late October; visitors would have walked past lighted displays, pass through a 100-foot-long dancing light tunnel, and enjoy music, seasonal food and treats while hunting for Santa’s “lost presents” throughout the property.

Many members of the public voiced their concerns on well-being given the potential proximity of light displays that some believed could cause distress to the animals at the zoo.

Most Read