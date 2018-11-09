‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

You could call it an expensive lesson – hopefully well learned.

West Vancouver police pulled over a 16-year-old Learner driver speeding along Cypress Bowl Road on Thursday afternoon.

Not only was the boy distracted while driving, authorities said, but he was also driving without an adult over the age of 25 who holds a valid driver’s licence. He also had no ‘L’ sign on the vehicle.

Police said the teen was given four tickets – one for each offence – and his family car was towed back home at his family’s expense.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
