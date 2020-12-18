Drive-thru Christmas light display at Williams Park completely sold out

Organizers ask people not to come if they don’t already have a reservation this weekend

Long lines have prompted Christmas at Williams Park organizers to make reservation option online. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)

Christmas at Williams Park is full and organizers are asking people not to show up this weekend without a reservation.

The holiday display opened to the public on Friday, Dec. 11, kicking off a weekend full of lengthy wait times and line-ups that stretched from the park, all the way to 232nd Street.

Barbara Sharp, president of the Christmas at Williams Park Society, said traffic crews and volunteers even had to turn vehicles away because there were too many to let in.

An online reservation system was launched at the start of this week as a way to control the amount of people showing up and reducing wait times.

Event director Paul Olson said there were close to 2,000 spots available, but the free event sold out within a day and a half.

“There is no more room available,” Olson stressed. “If people don’t have a reserved spot, they should not come as they will not be allowed in.”

He explained that only those with reservations will be allowed to enter the park – 15 minutes prior to their allotted time.

“We have people checking all tickets,” he noted.

To those who do have reservations, Olson asked to respect the people who live along the road near the park and to let them in and out of their driveways.

“For those with reservations, enter the road access to the park by heading north on 232nd,” he explained. “There is a no left turn off 232nd and Hwy 10. You will need to travel down to round about at 64th and then head north to the entrance off 70th.”

People are encouraged to check online at www.facebook.com/Christmas-in-Williams-Park-Society for updates.

The final weekend runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Dec. 18 to 20.

Williams Park is located at 6673 238 St.

This is the 30th year that the free and annual display has ran and first that is completely drive-thru as per COVID-19 regulations.

