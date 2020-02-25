Fraser Valley couple wins $500K after finding scratch-and-win while moving

Better late than never.

Robert Walters and Lois Gueret of Agassiz were the unassuming owners of a Celebrate 2020 Scratch and Win ticket worth $500,000 and didn’t know about it until a week later.

The couple recently downsized to a motorhome in Chilliwack and noticed the unscratched, unexpired ticket dumped from a drawer on the top of a box bound for storage.

“Robert found the unscratched ticket and handed it to me, and it easily could have ended up in storage and gone expired,” Gueret said in a statement. She was the lucky one to scratch the winning ticket. “It’s a moving day miracle that it didn’t.”

Robert bought the ticket late last month from the Agassiz Shoppers Drug Mart. He regularly played Scratch and Win tickets, but this was the first time he’d bought a Celebrate 2020 ticket.

“I asked the store clerk what the latest because I like to play new ones too,” Walters recalled. “He pointed to the Celebrate 2020 tickets and it just caught my eye.”

“After this, I’ll be going back to give him a little bonus,” he added.

Walters and Gueret may end up changing their downsizing plan after winning the big prize; the couple may be in the market for a new home in the Fraser Valley soon.

“We’ll be paying off some debt, but definitely we’ll be considering a move again, this time somewhere with land,” Walters told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.



