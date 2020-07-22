Fraser Valley Regional Library branches to re-open Aug. 4. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fraser Valley Regional Library to re-open all 25 branch locations on Aug. 4

Guests will once again be able to browse collections, have computer access, and return items

Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) is preparing to welcome customers back inside all 25 locations beginning Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Branches had been closed to the public since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While adjustments have been made to comply with the directions of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC regulations, customers will once again be able to speak with staff and access to much of the library’s public space and services during specific hours.

This includes browsing the collection, computer and printer access, item returns, and more.

Gayle Martin, FVRL Board Chair and City of Langley Councillor, said staff found innovative ways to continue connecting and engaging with the community.

“FVRL’s reopening plan is an extension of that innovation as they worked diligently to coordinate with each of the 15 member municipalities to reopen all of the locations and ensure that all customers have equal access,” Martin said. “Staff has done an amazing job, and I thank them sincerely for their efforts and participation in planning.”

The libraries will reopen with robust safety precautions, including:

· Additional cleaning and disinfecting of workplace

· Quarantining received library materials for a 72-hour period

· Installation of physical barriers as a means to further protect staff and visitors

· Low building occupancy limits which aid physical distancing measures

· Greeter stations for directing library users

· Library visitors will be encouraged to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

· Verbal confirmation that visitors have not been exposed to or are not COVID-19 symptomatic

· Directional signage supporting physical distancing measures in the library

To help contribute to a safe environment for all, customers over the age of three are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during their visit.

People experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, or have had recent contact with someone who is ill, is asked to stay home.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up

For customers who prefer a more contact-free experience, an adapted FVRL Express service will continue while the libraries are open.

Customers can place holds on materials in advance.

Customers who have been notified via email that their holds are ready can call the library upon arrival and an FVRL staff member will retrieve their materials, check them out, and hand them to the customer at the door.

Scott Hargrove, FVRL’s CEO, added that staff have been working hard behind the scenes to create an in-person library experience that is welcoming and safe for all.

“We continue to re-imagine library services and create new ones based on the shift in customer behaviours and needs resulting from the ongoing pandemic,” Hargrove said.

To learn more about FVRL’s services, including hours of operation, FVRL Express, eCard sign up, virtual programs and digital content, people can visit www.fvrl.ca or call their local library.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusFraser ValleyFraser Valley Regional Library

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase
Next story
B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Just Posted

B.C. launches day-use pass pilot for Golden Ears Park amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

VIDEO: City of Maple Ridge introduces summer concert series and drive-in movie events

Summer Happenings runs until the September 12

Three people safe after fire at Maple Ridge home

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Maple Ridge actors bring fresh take to Pride and Prejudice production

Theatre in the Country offers performances online through Zoom, Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25

UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak at Poco Earls

Three staff members test positive for virus, Fraser Health lists dates of possible public exposure

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Phone call scammers now preying on COVID-19 fears

Fake contact tracers asking for credit card information for $50 testing kit to be mailed out

Abbotsford high schools move to quarterly schedule due to COVID-19

Students will take two classes each quarter, instead of 4 or 5 per semester

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Fraser Valley Regional Library to re-open all 25 branch locations on Aug. 4

Guests will once again be able to browse collections, have computer access, and return items

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Most Read