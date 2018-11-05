An alleyway behind the Midtown Shopping Plaza in Hope was the scene of filming of the Scott Cooper directed, Guillermo Del Toro-produced horror film Antlers. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

Hope transforms into the set of horror-thriller starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Made-in-B.C. feature film is shooting in Burnaby, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Squamish

Hope will transform into a small town in Oregon this week, for the shooting of a horror-thriller film directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo Del Toro.

The Midtown Shopping Plaza was the main filming area Monday, with Baker’s Books becoming Harlan’s Bookstore, Kan Yon Restaurant transforming into Cispus Falls Chinese Restaurant and an empty business on the corner turning into Mr. Finn’s Ice Cream Shoppe. The crew also temporarily halted traffic as filming took place along 3 Ave. and Wallace St.

Details of the plot are scant, on purpose, in what production publicist Peter J. Silbermann calls a ‘very scary monster film’ or ‘a horror-thriller.’

“A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences,” a news release by Fox Searchlight Pictures stated.

The cast features Keri Russell (The Americans, Felicity) as the teacher, Jesse Plemons (Hostiles, The Post) as the sheriff and Jeremy T. Thomas (Lore) as the young student. The film also stars Canadian actor Graham Greene (The Green Mile, Wind River, Dances with Wolves).

RELATED: Hallmark film shot in Hope released

Antlers is being shot entirely in the greater Vancouver area, said Silbermann. The crew of 120 began with two days of filming in the pouring rain at the site of Coquitlam’s Riverview Hospital, then moved on to among other locations Squamish, Brackendale, Port Moody, Alouette Lake and the Blieberger farm in Langley.

Silbermann said director Scott Cooper fell in love with Hope as a locale for the neighbourhood where the teacher and her brother live, in Cispus Falls, Oregon.

“The town just looks perfect, it really does suit our story and Hope has been in a lot of movies,” he said.

The cast and crew are staying overnight in various hotels and so far, the community has welcomed them said Silbermann.

“The community has really been wonderful and accommodating and that’s always the key,” he said.

“If the director falls in love with a location and the community is not on board, it’s a nightmare. And we are very lucky that your community has been so generous and gracious in accommodating us.”

RELATED: Film cooperative shares benefits of attracting films

After location filming, the production will move into a Burnaby studio for three weeks.

View this post on Instagram

Production Diary: Entries 5-8 #AntlersMovie

A post shared by Antlers (@antlersmovie) on

Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass) directs the film, in what is his first foray into the horror genre.

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin production on Antlers with Guillermo Del Toro, and reunite with my dear friends at Fox Searchlight,” Cooper stated. “They’re incredible filmmakers, not to mention necessary filmmakers, and are extremely passionate and supportive of my vision as I venture into yet another genre, and delve into the unnerving world of ancestral spirits.”

Antlers is produced by Guillermo Del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water) with producers David. S. Goyer, J. Miles Dale, and executive producer Kevin Turen.

Writers are Nick Antosca and Henry Chaisson, with revisions by Scott Cooper. The story is based on a short story by Antosca called The Quiet Boy.

RELATED: Young Hope actor stars in short film to premiere at Locarno Festival

Is there more to this story?


news@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Just Posted

U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

RCMP investigating alleged home invasion in Maple Ridge

Firearm discharged, but no one injured.

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Looking Back: ‘Because he died that day’

Tthis Remembrance Day marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

At least 30 taggers are needed to fill the gaps

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

Port Coquitlam worker accused of re-selling city pipes for profit

Municipality alleged its staff was selling piping as scrap metal and pocketing the profits

Hope transforms into the set of horror-thriller starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Made-in-B.C. feature film is shooting in Burnaby, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Squamish

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

Most Read