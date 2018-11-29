Honeymoon Suite on stage in White Rock in July 2018. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Just announced: Quiet Riot and others to rock Ambleside music fest next summer

Annual classic-rock concerts held in West Van over three days in August

The lineup for next summer’s Rock Ambleside Park music festival was announced at noon Thursday.

The GSL Group-planned event will return to Ambleside Park in West Vancouver from Aug. 16 to 18, 2019.

“With a combined 24 platinum records, 15 gold records and 12 JUNO Awards, (the 2019) festival will feature Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Honeymoon Suite, Quiet Riot, Blue Oyster Cult, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Streetheart, SAGA, Sass Jordan and David Wilcox,” according to a release.

“A detailed schedule, including set times and day of performances, will be released at a later date.”

Last summer, Honeymoon Suite kicked off the TD Concerts at the Pier series of concerts in White Rock.

For Rock Ambleside, weekend packages and VIP tickets are on sale at rockamblesidepark.com, or call toll-free 1-866-514-5050. Single-day tickets will be available later.

The festival, launched 2017, has featured Nazareth, Trooper, Loverboy, Randy Bachman, South Surrey’s Lee Aaron, Platinum Blonde, April Wine and other artists over the past two years.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
