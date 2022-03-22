Langley electronics recycling event includes data stripping

People can turn in old gear like laptops and cellphones which will have personal information removed

Better Business Bureau and the Electronic Recycling Association are co-hosting an event for Fraud Prevention Month 2022. (BBB graphic)

The public can help the planet while helping to protect their personal information.

A data destruction and electronic recycling round up is taking place Thursday, March 24 in Langley for anyone wanting to get rid of old computers and other technology.

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) and Better Business Bureau (BBB) have teamed up to host the event which runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at new Trendz Flooring, 20579 Langley Bypass, to not only keep the items out of the landfill but also to protect the information stored on many of these items.

Unwanted electronic devices can contain a whole volume of personal information and details about family and friends. Information like contacts, photos, and financial records could easily get into the wrong hands if they are not disposed of correctly.

The general public and businesses can take part in the event. Accepted items include:

• laptops and computers

• stereo equipment, ipod, ipad, mp3 players

• printers, fax machines, scanners and copiers

• handheld devices, mobile phones

• switches and routers

Shredding and recycling unwanted electronic devices properly helps protect consumers and businesses against losing vital information to fraudsters and becoming a victim of identity theft, which can further lead to other online safety scams.

Last year, consumers filed more than 46,000 reports to the BBB Scam Tracker in North America about a wide variety of scams, and one-third of the Canadian reports are online scams.

ERA is a non-profit organization that has been reducing unnecessary electronic waste since 2004. We reduce adverse environmental contribution through electronic recycling, repurposing and through the donation of electronics and other IT equipment.

It will destroy data on equipment and if possible, it will rehabilitate equipment for charities and other causes. It also has a drop-off location in Richmond.

