A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Canada Day last year after a collision at the Gloucester Industrial Park area. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer

Crash occurred July 1, 2019 between an off-duty cop driving an SUV and a motorcyclist

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced that no charges have been approved against a Langley RCMP officer involved in an off-duty motor vehicle collision in the Township of Langley on July 1, 2019.

The incident relates to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Canada Day last year around 2:30 p.m. between an off-duty police officer driving an SUV and a motorcyclist at the 25400-block of 56 Avenue in Langley.

As a result of the collision the motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious injury.

READ MORE: Police watchdog recommends charges against off-duty officer involved in Langley crash

Following the investigation, the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO determined that there were reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed offences and submitted a report to the BCPS.

The BCPS has since concluded that the available evidence does not meet the BCPS’s charge assessment standard – stating that they are not able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer committed any offence in relation to the incident.

According to the BCPS report, the RCMP officer turned right onto 56th Ave. and changed lanes almost immediately, slowing to perform a U-turn at the first opportunity.

As the off-duty officer slowed and began a left turn around the median, they were struck from behind in the left driver’s side rear quarter panel by the driver of a motorcycle.

Potential charges included careless driving, unsafe lane change, and a reverse turn in the Township of Langley.

As there is no likelihood of a conviction for any offence, no charges have been approved by the BCPS.

