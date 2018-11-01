Image by Starbucks

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

In an effort to reduce environmental impact, Starbucks will be giving away free, reusable cups tomorrow!

Image by Starbucks

The U.S. and Canadian coffee chain is bringing back its seasonal drinks menu on Nov. 2 and those who order from it will receive their drink in a free, limited-edition reusable cup in Starbucks red. Drinks on the seasonal menu include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

This promotion will run while supplies last. In addition, customers who visit Starbucks after 2 p.m. from Nov. 3 to Jan. 7 will receive 50 cents off their drink order if they bring this reusable cup and order from the seasonal menu.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Should Halloween be permanently moved to a Saturday?

Just Posted

UPDATED: ‘My son was assaulted at SRT on Halloween night’

Teen found unresponsive during large gathering at high school, has concussion and broken wrist.

B.C. Housing pressing for permanent supportive housing

Wants to speed up process in Maple Ridge

UPDATE: Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Lougheed Highway

Port Coquitlam man, 22, was trying to hail a taxi.

Hundreds of thousands raised at Ridge Meadows Hospital Gala

Theme was Paris and Pearls for sold out event

Heavy downpours drench Lower Mainland as rainfall warning issued

Up to 80 mm of rain is expected

Moms thrill at Maple Ridge Halloween event

Flash mob to Michael Jackson’s thriller.

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

3 from B.C. charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

The goal is to reduce the stigma and improve education for pharmacists at a community level

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Most Read