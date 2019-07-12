Light aircraft makes emergency landing in field near 272nd Street and 88th Avenue in Glen Valley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Pilot injured in North Langley plane crash

This is the third crash in less than a month in Langley

Another light aircraft has crashed in Langley, but the pilot walked away with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, the light aircraft crashed into a field near 272nd Street and 88th Avenue in Glen Valley, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

“Initial indication is the small plane experienced mechanical difficulties and was forced to attempt a landing in the field,” Van Herk said in a press release.

The 47-year-old pilot walked away from the crash and called the police.

The plane came to rest in a hay field on a dairy farm just east of 272nd Street.

Ambulance paramedics, RCMP, and Township of Langley firefighters all responded and the victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board has been contacted.

There does not appear to be anything criminal in nature around the crash, Van Herk said.

This is the third in a series of recent crashes of light aircraft around Langley.

On June 25, a plane veered into a ditch during takeoff at Langley Regional Airport. No one was hurt.

On June 21, a plane with an instructor and student pilot aboard crashed after suffering a mechanical issue while practicing take offs and landings. It came to rest in a field near the Newlands golf course, just south of the airport.

