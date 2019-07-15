Lisa Bisschop (centre) meets with volunteer organizers in the parking lot of McDonald’s in downtown Chilliwack Sunday morning, to coordinate a search for Grace Baranyk who had been missing for 24 hours at the time. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Search continues for missing elderly woman in Chilliwack

RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and community members combing area for Grace Baranyk

A full-scale search for an elderly woman in Chilliwack continued in earnest on Monday morning.

Grace Baranyk, 86, was last seen at her home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Lenora Crescent, happily occupied by a neighbour’s cat and sitting on her porch. Baranyk has dementia, and word spread fast among the community that she needed to be found as soon as possible.

RCMP began searching for her almost immediately, along with Chilliwack Search and Rescue for a formal, organized search that ran through the weekend. But the community also has come together to in an informal search that has been headed up by several volunteers.

They are organizing a foot search with large maps, headquartered at the downtown Chilliwack McDonald’s. There, they hand out flyers to volunteers who are leaving them all over town. They mark off where people have already looked, and give advice to those heading out in search of Baranyk.

Those wanting to help with the search can join the Facebook page called missing: (ethal) grace baranyk, or drop into the McDonald’s on Railway Avenue.

Meanwhile, her son was making plans over the weekend to travel from England on Monday, where he works as professor at the University of London.

By Monday morning there was still no word that Baranyk had been found.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey vest, navy pants, black shoes and pink-rimmed eyeglasses. She is very small in stature, at 120 lbs and 5’4”. She has short grey hair and is in good shape and can walk very far.

As RCMP officers supported by Chilliwack Search and Rescue continue to search for Baranyk they ask the public to remain watchful for her.

“Ms. Baranyk answers to the name Grace and may appear to be disorientated or confused,” says Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “Police and caregivers are concerned for Grace’s well-being and believe she may be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP immediately at 604-792-4611 and quote police file number: 19-29414.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Elderly woman with severe dementia missing in Chilliwack

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights
Next story
VIDEO: Hiker airlifted from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday

Just Posted

Two-vehicle collision on Maple Ridge road

Pickup narrowly misses bus stop

Man stuck on trail in Golden Ears park

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue reach him at 1:30 a.m.

Big Chill a hot event in Langley

Flight Museum holds “ask the pilot panel” and demos flights for young pilots over the weekend

Maple Ridge dancer lands role in Bard on the Beach

William Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well runs until August 11

PHOTOS: Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors goes to the circus

Bard on the Bandstand 2019 kicks off July 18

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Search continues for missing elderly woman in Chilliwack

RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and community members combing area for Grace Baranyk

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Most Read