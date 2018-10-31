Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.
From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!
Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my
Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.
From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!
Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident
Grover Telford is expected to be transferred to a rehab facility within the next four days
232nd Street Maple Ridge’s major project of the year
Ministry wants to improve busy Maple Ridge intersection
Candy, chip and chocolate bar wrappers can be returned for recycling
Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction
A Langley man jailed for modifying and selling guns won a partial victory in a lawsuit.
Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my
The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.
Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t
The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.
The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal
The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.
Expected to conclude Nov. 1
Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien is launching an investigation into Statistics Canada’s efforts…
Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook
A Calgary city councillor is expected to introduce a motion today that asks council to kill the city’s potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games over ongoing concerns about funding.
Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction
Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes
Bobby Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”