Township crews respond to two alarm fire in Fernridge on Saturday morning

No injuries have been reported and cause of fire is still under investigation

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a home in the 2000blk 200th St in the Fernridge neighbourhood for a report of a house fire. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, Township of Langley firefighters were called to a home in the 2000 blk 200th St in the Fernridge neighbourhood for a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story home fully involved in fire and requested a 2nd alarm.

Crews could only mount a defensive attack due to how well advanced the fire was.

Firefighters from Brookswood, Murrayville and Willoughby battled the fire into the early morning hours of Boxing Day.

200th Street was closed for much of the morning.

The occupants of the home were cared for by BC Ambulance Service at the scene and Township of Langley Personal Disaster Assistance (PDA) volunteers were contacted to assist the family in finding short-term shelter.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and it does not appear there were any injuries.

More to come.

