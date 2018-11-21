Treats and twinkling lights: The Vancouver Christmas Market comes to town

Do you hear a faint jingling in the distance? Is that the sound of Santa and his sleigh? Or is it the sounds of the Vancouver Christmas Market opening its doors?

The market is back at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver for its opening night on Wednesday.

Filled with more than 80 artisan huts selling delicious holiday treats, the market is based on German “Christkindlmarkts.”

Vancouver’s version nestles centuries-old traditions right beside the Olympic Cauldron and features a Christmas carousel, handcrafted gifts, Glühwein (mulled wine), German and Austrian beers and a variety of sweet and savoury delights.

Guests can also visit the WunderBAR, a reservation-only hideaway with festive cocktails and holiday-inspired bites.

Feeling love in the air? Check out the Lovers’ Lane and Love-Lock Installation where a glittering walkway of 10,000 twinkling lights precedes a spot for you and your special someone to hang a heart-shaped lock.

Want to bring the kids? They’re always welcome, but even more so on Kids Day.

On Dec. 1, the day features Holly & Jolly, Roary the Lion, your little one’s favourite princesses and “Kinderpunsch,” so kids too get a taste of holiday spirit.

Kids can also enjoy rides on the carousel by donation to Children’s Wish Foundation all day.

The market is open daily until Dec. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for kids seven to 12. Kids six and under can enter for free.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

(Leaha Hammond)
(Leaha Hammond)
(Leaha Hammond)
(Leaha Hammond)
(Vancouver Christmas Market)

Previous story
Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Just Posted

New street lights for dark section of Lougheed Highway

Will be installed between Laity and 220th streets in Maple Ridge.

Andre gets U.S. scholarship with Flyers

Will be part of new NCAA lacrosse program in Illinois

Train horn cessation not a factor in death of woman

Maple Ridge council passed motion in September, but horns still blowing

More students enrolled in elementary school in SD42

201 new students in system

OUTLOOK: Golden Ears Way – easing the congestion

Mayor wants TransLink to four-lane Golden Ears Way up to 203rd Street.

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

10 years jail for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Treats and twinkling lights: The Vancouver Christmas Market comes to town

Market opens Nov. 21 at the Jack Poole Plaza

Morneau’s update bolsters struggling media with $600-million in tax measures

The program will likely cost the federal treasury about $45 million in 2019-20, rising to $165 million in 2023-24

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Public removal ‘very unfair,’ says veteran clerk Craig James

B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%

Much of the killing was attributed to gang violence, according to Statistics Canada

Most Read