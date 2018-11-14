(@aurorafestvan/Instagram)

Tubing, skating, light display part of new winter festival in Vancouver

Set to open Nov. 23, the six-week festival will take over Vancouver’s Concord Pacific Centre

In about a week, a major building in downtown Vancouver will be transformed into Winter Wonderland for one of Canada’s largest holiday extravaganzas.

Hosted out of Concord Pacific Place, the Aurora Winter Festival will feature a light display, a 200-foot tube park and Ferris wheel in an enchanted village intended to be the North pole.

It’s the latest holiday-themed event to be tested in B.C.’s largest city, after Enchant Christmas Market and Light Maze was cancelled by organizers last year.

It’s in addition to the Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza and Chinese Lantern Festival at the PNE fairgrounds.

The festival runs Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. Admission is $14.99 for children and seniors and $19.99 for general admission. Kids under three get in free.

