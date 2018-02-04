Vicki McLeod.

Untrending: Internet is not a panacea for loneliness

It is a mistake to think the people online are anonymous.

We can make meaningful connections online.

The Internet promises to connect us with each other, yet despite Canadians spending an average of 24 hours a week online, nearly 40 per cent of us say that we are lonely.

On a rainy Sunday morning, I joined a Twitter sprint, hosted by Simon Fraser University’s Writers Studio. The studio is a part-time creative writing program emphasizing learning in community and training in the theory, craft and business of writing. The program hosts a bi-monthly public Twitter Chat. One monthly chat is devoted to a specific topic; the other is an online writing sprint.

Who do I find in the feed? There are two or three classmates, and previous graduates of the studio. There are other writers, people I do not know. We form a strangely public yet intimate circle. Some of the faculty joins, and we are writers together on the feed, stretching our writing muscles.

The sprint is not a race or competition. It is more like we are in a boat together on a wide sea trying to find the shore that is our work. The Internet, via Twitter, has provided us a way to gather out where the tides get tricky.

It is a mistake to think the people of the Internet are anonymous. These other writers are alive in my head, not in the one-dimensional way that people can seem online, but as whole flesh.

I imagine my co-writers in various analog nooks – some at desks looking out at rainy views, others in local coffee shops, spitting words into laptops to the spew and hiss of fancy Italian espresso makers. Some I picture like me, in pajamas, sitting in a corner chair, slippered feet tucked awkwardly beneath a MacBook perched on a cushion, feeling the fog and muddle of words pressing fast onto the page.

Between the sprints we visit the feed, posting word counts and encouragement. Scrolling, I discover Maple Ridge writers Katherine Wagner and Lynn Easton, both graduates of the writer’s studio.

Easton writes essays on intergenerational gender and class issues and recently received the Malahat Review Constance Rooke prize for her work.

Wagner is the founder of the Golden Ears Writers and a speculative fiction writer. Both of these local authors hold out a light that bounces in the fog, reassuring other writers.

I tweet to the thread, “Where are you writing?” Sareh is on her comfy bed, her children bouncing noisily around her. Christina is at her dining room table, longing for the completion of her writing room. Andrew is at his desk listening to Aimee Mann. His feet are cold. Angie, a warm-footed kindred spirit recommends slippers.

The Internet is not a panacea for loneliness — far from it. When we are on our devices, we are absenting ourselves from flesh and blood engagement. But the Internet can be an antidote to the kind of loneliness experienced by writers and other creatives.

It is also a place where we can find ourselves in the same boat with others, sharing interests and a common journey.

Vicki McLeod is an author, TEDx speaker, and award-winning entrepreneur. She is a business and personal coach and consultant. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or find her at vickimcleod.com.

Previous story
Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Just Posted

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Letter: ‘The homeless are human beings’

We need harm reduction in safe, clean shelters that house people with addictions.

Being Young: Having fun at Vancouver MUN

Students come from all over the world to attend the conference.

Citizen Ink: FLQ crisis, science fiction and politics

Throughout adult life, we take on various roles, and wear multiple hats.… Continue reading

Maple Ridge shelter info. session ran out of comment forms

More were printed; about 450 people attended event

UPDATE: Mission man arrested after pickup rampaged through Maple Ridge mall parking lot

Mother pushed son out of way of truck

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Okanagan coach readying Team Canada freestyle athletes for Olympics

Members of Canada’s Olympic moguls mens and womens teams were training in Penticton this week

PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Six candidates square off to replace Christy Clark, take on John Horgan

Young B.C. athletes put to the test at RBC Training Ground

A Saturday qualifier in Langley let Lower Mainland athletes be assessed for Olympic potential.

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson

UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Coquihalla reopened in northbound lane

The highway was closed in the northbound lane due to a vehicle accident

Most Read