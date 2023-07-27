UPDATE: WorkSafeBC investigating vehicle explosion in Langley

WorkSafeBC has launched an investigation after truck exploded Wednesday morning (July 26) at the Willoughby Town Centre shopping complex.

At least one other vehicle was damaged and debris was scattered across the parking lot.

“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” said Yesenia Dhott, media relations officer with WorkSafeBC.

The adjacent construction site evacuated all 96 employees until it was safe to return. Work stopped at a 92-unit mixed-use condo development called Block B, and the builder VC Management Inc. reported that some workers vehicles were damaged.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. and shook nearby buildings, alarming residents in the neighbourhood.

Olivia Bowra was at home and overlooks the incident site which is near a child care centre.

“When it exploded, it made my entire house shake and I thought my window was going to explode. No damage that I know of though,” she said.

The explosion appears to have been centred in a vehicle near the Homelife Benchmark Realty office.

“Some of the businesses are impacted on the north side of Willoughby Town Centre Drive,” the town centre said in a post on their Facebook page.

The blast is thought to have been associated with a welding truck related to nearby construction, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

One vehicle was reduced to rubble and at least one other appears to have been damaged by the blast. Leaves were torn off nearby trees and scattered across the pavement.

No injuries have been reported, van Herk said.

Some areas of the town centre remained closed to the public as of this morning, Thursday July 27.

