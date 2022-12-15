Vancouver Giants head to capital, taking Wednesday night match against Royals

Victoria scored three goals but it wasn’t enough after the Giants potted five. (Jay Wallace)

Five Giants had multi-point nights as Vancouver went into Victoria in need of a victory and secured one 5-3.

Giant Jaden Lipinski opened the scoring for the second consecutive game with a rebound goal 6:20 into the opening frame. By the end of the game Wednesday night’s game, he had collected three points on two goals and an assist.

The Victoria Royals answered back as Alex Thacker netted a power play goal with 2:44 left in the first period.

Vancouver’s Samuel Honzek got in on the action with a rebound goal of his own 5:24 into the second to push the Giants ahead 2-1. Next Lipinski sniped home his second of the night just 4:18 later on an odd-man rush.

Dylan Anderson scored his second as a Giant on a bar-down point shot on the power play 2:50 after that, putting the Giants up 4-1 at the close of the second

Vancouver upped its lead at the start of the third period. Ty Thorpe found himself alone in the slot a mere 10 second into a Giants power play early in the period and made it 5-1.

Royal Brayden Schuurman scored on a fantastic individual effort to bring the score to 5-2 just 0:14 later.

Matthew Hudson brought the Royals within two with 8:24 left with a power play goal, but that would wrap up the goals for the evening.

Victoria (34) out-shot Vancouver (23). Rookie netminder Jesper Vikman had 31 of 34 saves for Vancouver to chalk up his 10th win of the year, while Nicholas Cristiano’s tally was 11/15 for Victoria and teammate Logan Cunningham had 7/8 saves.

3 Stars:

1) Lipinski (VAN)

2) Thacker (VIC)

3) Schuurman (VIC)

The Giants (12-14-3-2) head back home to host the Portland Winterhawks at the LEC Friday night.

