VIDEO: Car reportedly dropped off and burned in Langley residential neighbourhood

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Monday morning at 73B Avenue

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Monday morning after a vehicle had been reportedly dumped and set fire to near the 20600 block of 73B Avenue.

A neighbour told the Langley Advance Times they heard a commotion on Sunday evening at around 9:30 p.m., followed by “a loud boom.”

The neighbour added that they then saw a ball of flames erupt from their window, which was then followed by the arrival of RCMP.

They said there were no damages to any nearby belongings or properties, though the neighbour did say a tree did catch fire, which was promptly extinguished.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

Investigators are currently looking into a shooting death of a man in a Burnaby gas station, which took place Sunday night at a Chevron at Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way around 6:30 p.m.

IHIT has not yet commented on whether the two incidents are connected.

More details to come.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice
Next story
Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Just Posted

Council hears update on Maple Ridge snow

Focus is to clear priority routes

Rally organizer seeking B.C. Liberal nod in Maple Ridge-Mission

Jamie Seip wants to run next provincial election

Being Young: ‘I promise it’s relevant’

What would happen to Canada if Iran and the United States went to war?

Hundreds without power in the Whonnock area of Maple Ridge

Outage happened just before 3 p.m.

Maple Ridge concert to feature “pop” music of the Middle Ages to the Renaissance

Candlelight Concert Series takes place at Westacres in Maple Ridge

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

One man was killed in the shooting

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

VIDEO: Car reportedly dropped off and burned in Langley residential neighbourhood

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Monday morning at 73B Avenue

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants burned by Kamloops Blazers

Home ice loss sees Kamloops extend winning streak to eight

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Most Read