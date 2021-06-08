VIDEO: Crash causing congestion on Highway 1 through Langley Tuesday morning

  • Jun. 8, 2021 8:53 a.m.
Expect congestion eastbound on Highway 1 near Glover Road through Langley after a commercial vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting that the left lane of the eastbound highway is blocked and that motorists should expect delays in the area.

“Eastbound vehicle incident is blocking the left lane at Glover Road in #LangleyBC. Westbound is congested due to visual distraction. Expect heavy delays in both directions, consider alternate route,” DriveBC tweeted.

• Watch for updates as more information becomes available.

