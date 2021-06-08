VIDEO: Crash causing congestion on Highway 1 through Langley Tuesday morning

A crash near Glover Road has eastbound traffic blocked on Highway 1. (DriveBC webcam) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Expect congestion eastbound on Highway 1 near Glover Road through Langley after a commercial vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting that the left lane of the eastbound highway is blocked and that motorists should expect delays in the area.

“Eastbound vehicle incident is blocking the left lane at Glover Road in #LangleyBC. Westbound is congested due to visual distraction. Expect heavy delays in both directions, consider alternate route,” DriveBC tweeted.

