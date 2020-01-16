Kendra Simonetto, principal at James Hill Elementary, sung a cover song from Moana to convey to her students that is was a snow day. (Langley School District/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal makes ‘Moana’-themed snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Kendra Simonetto, principal of James Hill Elementary, took to viral video making and her knack for writing cover songs to share that Wednesday was a snow day for her students.

The video, with an original song inspired by “How Far I’ll Go” by Disney’s Moana, was posted by Simonetto and shared by the Langley School district.

Simonetto said the tradition had been started by Chris Wejr, principal of Aldergrove’s Shortreed Elementary school, who had posted a slow ballad snow-oriented parody of Home by Michael Buble last year.

The James Hill principal responded with her own video in 2019, a parody to the theme of the 1990s hip-hop rap song Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

READ MORE: Langley Principals use cover tunes to deliver snow day messages

“I wasn’t planning on doing anything this year, but Shawn Davids put out the Green Day cover,” Simonetto said, referring to the “Time of Your Life” parody released by the Dorothy Peacock principal that same morning.

Simonetto said she got to writing and shot most of the video herself – though she did recruit her husband and children to help film some of the trickier parts.

“It’s a way to be funny and make the kids feel connected with their school, even when they’re not in the building,” the principal explained. “They don’t always get to see that side of me, which is important, because it shows the students that we are all human.”

With students back in the classroom, Simontetto said a few students have come up to her and expressed their appreciation for her tune.

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

Most Read