VIDEO: SPCA and RCMP remove several animals, including pig, at private animal rescue in Langley

Home at 5500 block of 216th Street has undergone multiple seizures over the past five years

A private animal rescue operation in Langley Township had six SPCA vehicles, including a large panel truck, parked in front of their property on Sunday afternoon.

An RCMP officer and workers in hazard suits were actively on scene, with mutiple animals, including a pig, reportedly being moved.

Sandra Simans runs a private animal rescue centre called 1atatime Rescue Society at the 5500 block of 216th Street, and has undergone several high-profile animal seizures since 2016.

In 2012, the SPCA additionally seized 52 dogs and 19 cats from Simans’ Burnaby residence.

SPCA officials previously seized 88 animals from the house during the first Langley instance, which included 45 dogs, 18 cats, 24 farm animals including goats, chickens, and ducks, and a turtle.

READ MORE: Langley woman ordered to pay SPCA over $81,000 for care of her seized animals

READ MORE: SPCA raids Langley home for second time

Simans later sued the SPCA, but a judge found the seizure of the animals was justified, though they did award Simans $2,500 in damages for defamation.

The owner was made to pay BC SPCA more than $81,000, according the B.C. Supreme Court.

More details to come.

