VIDEO: Trio of Chilliwack boys ready to shave dad’s head for charity

The Sgouraditis family has found a creative way to help local organization that feeds students

The Sgouraditis family from Chilliwack has come up with a unique way to raise money for a local non-profit. The kids will be cutting their dad’s hair via a Zoom tutorial with a local hair salon, and the more money they raise, the wackier the haircut will be. (YouTube image)

Three young boys will be taking hairdressing lessons from a Chilliwack stylist, all for a good cause.

And their hair model? That will be their own father, Stathie Sgouraditis.

The family announced the impending hair cut on the YouTube channel for their business, Drone 360 FX. They decided they wanted to raise money for the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, which like many other organizations have had to cancel a major fundraising event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news that the organization, which feeds about 850 Chilliwack students every school day, would be taking such a financial hit caused them to come up with a plan to help.

And the more they raise, the wackier the haircut will be. So, if they manage to raise $100, the boys will get a tutorial via Zoom from Chris Franklin, owner of Michael’s on Main in downtown Chilliwack. That cut will be a clean cut look with short back and side. But if they raise $250, they’ll learn how to give their dad a mohawk.

And if they hit their goal of $500? Well, the boys will be shaving all of dad’s hair off. And he will have to keep it that way for a week — and perhaps longer as hair salons are not permitted to be open right now due to physical distancing guidelines.

“We hope it will make you smile and we also hope to raise a bit of money for a local charity,” they say on their YouTube channel. Donating to the cause is through the Bowls of Hope, and they don’t want people to feel they have to donate. They say they “totally appreciate how tough times are at the moment, especially financially, so if you can’t pledge, don’t worry at all.”

The deadline is coming up, on Friday, April 24. And yes, they’ll be filming it all when it happens, too.

To make a donation, visit chilliwackbowlsofhope.com, and screen shot your donation to let the Sgouraditis family can keep a running total. Instructions are in the YouTube video above.

