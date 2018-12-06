A scene from Melvin Medici’s “Surrey Theme Song” video. (Photo: youtube.com)

VIDEO: ‘Surrey Theme Song’ plays up ‘jokes and stereotypes’ artist sees in city

Artist known as Melvin Medici says he channeled ‘Surrey Jack’ alter ego for music video

A North Surrey man with the “stage name” of Melvin Medici is building an audience with music videos that aim to lampoon life in the city.

One clip of his, “Surrey Theme Song,” is attracting the most attention on social media since posted in June.

The fast-paced, 92-second hip-hop video plays up the “jokes and stereotypes I have experienced in Surrey,” according to Medici, who says his real name is Melvin Voon.

“I channeled my ‘Surrey Jack’ alter ego to carry out that song,” Voon explained in a Facebook message, after the Now-Leader contacted him. “The Surrey Jack stereotype is something I’ve witnessed all throughout my high school and so forth, so I decided to make a song as one, but in a comedic and lighthearted manner. It’s all fun and jokes at the end of the day, and it’s also great to see people relating to this song and being entertained.”

The video, which includes coarse language, references Guildford Town Centre, Central City, Tamanawis Secondary, “blazing at Bear Creek” and several local restaurants.

On Youtube, the clip has been viewed more than 32,700 times, and is posted to the Melvin Medici page on Facebook.

“I post videos regularly,” Voon noted. “I mainly upload on Instagram (instagram.com/melvinmedici) and I’ve managed to garner a decent following in the city, as many have told me how they resonated with my videos.”

Voon, 21, described himself as an entertainer/actor currently enrolled in a post-secondary film/TV program.

“In my spare time I make these videos but I’m hoping to push it full-time in the future,” explained Voon, a Queen Elizabeth Secondary grad.

Another Medici-made clip is called “Types of Asian Guys – Vancouver,” described as “an exaggerated look on 6 kinds of Asian guys in the city of Vancouver, maybe in yours too.”


