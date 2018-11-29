New wristbands as TransLink tests wearable technology. (TransLink photo)

translink

Wristband transit passes coming to Metro Vancouver

The new Compass wristbands work just like Compass Cards, to tap at SkyTrain stations and buses.

TransLink unveiled on Thursday a new transit pass bracelet as its first foray into wearable technology.

The new Compass wristbands work just like Compass Cards, where users can tap in and out on turnstiles when travelling through Metro Vancouver.

The wristbands can be reloaded at vending machines along SkyTrain routes, online, by phone or in person. The same $6 refundable fee is charged.

TransLink said 1,000 blue adult and 1,000 orange concession wristbands will be available starting Dec. 3 at the Stadium-Chinatown Station and the West Coast Express Office in Waterfront Station.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.
Next story
Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Just Posted

Alouette Home Start legacy lives on with endowment grant for Maple Ridge Community Foundation

$80,000 endowment grant for youth at risk of homelessness

Maple Ridge women’s prison staffing manager honoured

Gemmill receives exemplary service medal for work at ACCW

Maple Ridge art studio holds unique show for Christmas

Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show runs Dec. 1 and 2

Letter: ‘ICBC’s monopoly comes at a cost’

Eliminate it to ensure best insurance prices.

Heat record broken in Pitt Meadows

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

ICBC expands ‘telematics’ pilot to track speeding, hard braking, distraction

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Just announced: Quiet Riot and others to rock Ambleside music fest next summer

Annual classic-rock concerts held in West Van over three days in August

Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Wristband transit passes coming to Metro Vancouver

The new Compass wristbands work just like Compass Cards, to tap at SkyTrain stations and buses.

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Most Read