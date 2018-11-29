Wristband transit passes coming to Metro Vancouver

The new Compass wristbands work just like Compass Cards, to tap at SkyTrain stations and buses.

TransLink unveiled on Thursday a new transit pass bracelet as its first foray into wearable technology.

The new Compass wristbands work just like Compass Cards, where users can tap in and out on turnstiles when travelling through Metro Vancouver.

The wristbands can be reloaded at vending machines along SkyTrain routes, online, by phone or in person. The same $6 refundable fee is charged.

TransLink said 1,000 blue adult and 1,000 orange concession wristbands will be available starting Dec. 3 at the Stadium-Chinatown Station and the West Coast Express Office in Waterfront Station.

