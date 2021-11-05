Woofy's Ep. 192 - Jays

Adventures with your four-legged friend begin here!

Paw Street Market Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are heading on an adventure with their pets and that means it’s also time for some treats.

And not just any treats, but Jay’s Tasty Adventures, crafted with care in Kelowna.

Soft and easy to break into pieces, Jay’s uses raw, dehydrated techniques to keep maximum nutritional quality, with options at Woofy’s and Paw Street Market for both dogs and cats!

Another pet-approved option is Jay’s Soft and Chewy. They’re kettle-cooked in small batches and are ideal for training, rewards and …adventures!

While the Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out pawstreetmarket.com for easy ordering and free home delivery!

For everything for your pets, head to Paw Street Market in Langley at 101-22259 48th Ave., where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

100 per cent BC-owned and operated, Paw Street Market is where pets love to shop!

Learn more at pawstreetmarket.com

LifePets

Comments are closed

Previous story
Doggone scratchy? Good thing it’s GO time!

Just Posted

Photo: CFSEU
6 people facing 27 total charges following Brothers Keepers gang investigation

Pre-sales for the new Sierra Ridge development on 224th Street have been steady. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Housing market still favours sellers in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Tyson Deanne-Freeman, 12, won the giant pumpkin in a weight guessing contest at Grow & Gather garden centre in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge boy raises thousands for BC Children’s Hospital with Halloween display

COVID-19 case map for the week of Oct. 24-30, as reported by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 cases jump in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows