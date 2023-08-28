Charcuterie on the Pier attempts to break Guiness World Record

Charcuterie on the Pier will showcase the White Rock Pier and the seaside community that surrounds it. Featuring a historic attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® longest charcuterie platter/board, net proceeds will benefit Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club.
The Sheila’s Catering Team will build a 500 foot long charcuterie board on the White Rock Pier that will be officially judged by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS representatives and then enjoyed by 1,200 guests.
For more visit: charcuterieonthepier.com