Doggone scratchy? Good thing it’s GO time!

If your dog is experiencing dry, itchy skin and lacklustre coats, it’s time to get to know the drool-worthy GO Solutions!

Paw Street Market Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola note that dogs of all ages can experience dry skin, but GO has formulated special skin and coat care recipes using premium quality meats and ingredients rich in omega oils to help keep your dog looking and feeling their best.

Omega fatty acids support healthy, hydrated skin and a shiny coat, while probiotics and prebiotics support a healthy gut and good digestion, and antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies help support your dog’s immune function.

Tasty kibble recipes include salmon, chicken, turkey, duck and lamb, and there’s also dog-approved GO Solutions in wet food – perfect as a topper or on its own.

If your pooch could use a little skin and coat support, it’s GO time!

While the Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out pawstreetmarket.com for easy ordering and free home delivery!

For everything for your pets, head to Paw Street Market in Langley at 101-22259 48th Ave., where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

100 per cent BC-owned and operated, Paw Street Market is where pets love to shop!

Learn more at pawstreetmarket.com

Pets