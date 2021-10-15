How to build a better dog food bowl!

Want to make your dog’s tail wag with dinner time excitement?

Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola, hosts of Woofy’s – Paw Street Market Impress TV, have something tasty for you … and your dog!

The two are live on location at Woofy’s Paw Street Market and share how to build your dog’s bowl with Acana’s complete line of food.

Start by selecting your dog’s favourite food and pour it in the bowl. Acana kibble – crafted in Alberta with fresh or raw meat – always goes beyond the first ingredient! Select a can of Acana premium chunks – 85 per cent hearty meat chunks in a delicious bone broth! Next, add Acana freeze-dried food, crafted with care and featuring the finest fresh or raw animal ingredients. Acana freeze-dried food offers the benefits of a raw diet in a convenient dry form. Lastly, top your dog’s bowl with some love – an Acana high-protein biscuit made with five simple ingredients and packed with protein, but no artificial flavours or preservatives.

Now that’s a dinner bowl that’s nutritious AND delicious!

While the Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out pawstreetmarket.com for easy ordering and free home delivery!

For everything for your pets, head to Paw Street Market in Langley at 101-22259 48th Ave., where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

100 per cent BC-owned and operated, Paw Street Market is where pets love to shop!

Learn more at pawstreetmarket.com

LifePets