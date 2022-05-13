Douglas James Wisely

October 8, 1970 – May 25, 2021
Beloved son, brother, uncle, scouter and good friend.
Sorely missed but never forgotten.
God has Doug in His keeping
We have him in our hearts forever.
-Wisely family & friendsObituary

