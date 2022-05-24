Michael Miroslav Zbytovsky

April 23, 1947 – May 2, 2021
Those we love don’t go away,
they walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near;
still loved, still missed and very dear.

Thank you for your messages
from heaven through this year.

Obituary

